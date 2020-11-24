HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » College Football » 2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 7:29 PM

Nov. 24
Record
1. Alabama 7-0
2. Notre Dame 8-0
3. Clemson 7-1
4. Ohio State 4-0
5. Texas A&M 5-1
6. Florida 6-1
7. Cincinnati 8-0
8. Northwestern 5-0
9. Georgia 5-2
10. Miami 7-1
11. Oklahoma 6-2
12. Indiana 4-1
13. Iowa State 6-2
14. BYU 9-0
15. Oregon 3-0
16. Wisconsin 2-1
17. Texas 5-2
18. Southern Cal 3-0
19. North Carolina 6-2
20. Coastal Carolina 8-0
21. Marshall 7-0
22. Auburn 5-2
23. Oklahoma State 5-2
24. Iowa 3-2
25. Tulsa 5-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

