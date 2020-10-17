CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Xavier Gipson leads Stephen F. Austin over Angelo St. 31-12

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 9:44 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 31-12 victory over Division-II member Angelo State on Saturday night.

Gipson finished with five receptions for 177 yards. His 37-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Lumberjacks build a 14-10 halftime lead.

Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. Da’Leon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).

Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

