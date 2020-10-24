ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Home » College Football » Willis throws 6 touchdowns…

Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns — five in the first half — and Liberty remained unbeaten after dominating Southern Mississippi 56-35 Saturday.

The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 35-7 halftime lead as Willis found five different receivers with scoring strikes. Willis also ran for a 38-yard score, taking part in a school-record seven touchdowns.

Willis completed 24 of 31 passes without an interception and rushed for 97 yards on 12 attempts.

Southern Miss (1-4) rallied with a 21-point third quarter on three rushing touchdowns by Tate Whatley and came as close as 35-28. Whatley rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another, picking up 52 yards on the ground and 188 in the air.

With interim coach Scotty Waldren unable to travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19 , the Golden Eagles were led by interim interim coach Tim Billings, who had last coached in 2005 at Southeast Missouri State.

The game was played before 1,000 fans.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up