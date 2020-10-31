ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » College Football » Tulane snaps skid with…

Tulane snaps skid with convincing 38-3 win over Temple

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Tulane controlled Temple 38-3 on Saturday to end its three game losing streak.

Pratt threw for 205 yards with 114 of it going to Deuce Watts. Pratt found Watts from 31 yards out with 5:36 left in the third quarter to put Tulane (3-4, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) ahead 17-3.

On Temple’s (1-3, 1-3) following drive, Willie Langham intercepted Trad Beatty and returned it 14 yards to the Owls’ 30-yard line.

That set up a five-play drive that ended with Pratt connecting to Watts from 5 yards out for a 24-3 advantage with 1:43 left in the third.

Tulane outgained Temple 504-222 yards and had 28 first downs to 11 for the Owls.

Beatty threw for 122 yards for Temple.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up