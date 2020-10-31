ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » College Football » Stephen F. Austin overwhelms…

Stephen F. Austin overwhelms D-II W. Colorado 64-7

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACODOCHES, Texas (AP) — Tre’Jon Henderson and Jaquarion Turner each ran for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat overmatched NCAA Division II-member Western Colorado 64-7 on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin (4-3) of the Southland Conference scored five touchdowns and a field goal in the first quarter and led 37-0.

Following an early punt, the Mountaineers from Gunnison, Colorado fumbled the ball away on three straight drives and threw an interception, all of which led to Stephen F. Austin scores.

The Lumberjacks had four different players complete passes, and between Trae Self, Preston Weeks, Blake Short, and Josh Foskey, the group combined were 31-for-39 passing for 404 yards.

Remi Simmons caught four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and 12-different Lumberjacks players had a reception.

Luke Nethercot threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Damian Macias to allow the Mountaineers to avoid the shutout. Nethercot completed 6 of 8 in relief of Connor Desch.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up