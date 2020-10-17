South Carolina beats Auburn for first time in 87 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harris had two touchdown runs and South Carolina turned three interceptions into points to beat…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harris had two touchdown runs and South Carolina turned three interceptions into points to beat No. 15 Auburn for the first time in 87 years, 30-22 on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-2 Southeastern Conference) had won eight straight in the series and jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. But Bo Nix threw three interceptions and the Gamecocks (2-2) cashed in each time to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.

Shi Smith had eight catches, including a 10-yard TD grab midway through the third quarter that put South Carolina ahead for good, 20-19.

Auburn was driving on its following series when Nix threw his third interception — and second to cornerback Jaycee Horn who brought the ball down the left sidelines to the Tigers 8. Harris was in the end zone a play later for a 27-19 lead and Auburn could not recover.

The Tigers closed to 30-22 on Anders Carlson’s 22 yard field goal with 6:39 left. Auburn got the ball back once more with 2:15 left and drove to the South Carolina 13. Nix, though, was called for intentional grounding trying to avoid a sack and the Gamecocks held on to beat the Tigers for the first time since 1933.

NO. 1 CLEMSON 73, GEORGIA TECH 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Lawrence brushed off his first interception of the season to pass for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns in Clemson’s romp over Georgia Tech.

Lawrence completed 24 of 33 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers’ dominant first half. Clemson led 52-7 at halftime and kept adding to the lead in the second, even with second- and third- (and maybe fourth-) stringers on the field.

Lawrence left the game after Clemson’s first possession of the second half.

Clemson (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) 671-204. The Tigers compiled an equally lopsided 29-7 advantage in first downs.

The second-longest streak of passes without an interception in ACC history ended late in the first quarter when Zamari Walton picked off a pass by Lawrence. Under pressure from Georgia Tech’s pass rush, Lawrence overthrew Powell. Walton ended Lawrence’s streak of 367 passes without an interception.

It was Lawrence’s first interception since Oct. 19, 2019 at Louisville. North Carolina State’s Russell Wilson set the ACC record with 379 consecutive passes without an interception from 2018-19.

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 12, LOUISVILLE 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards, Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and Notre Dame held off Louisville.

Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season to help the Irish (4-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium.

It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field. Notre Dame controlled the clock for more than 36 minutes, including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.

Book completed 11 of 19 for 106 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards.

The Cardinals (1-4, 0-4) have lost four in a row.

KENTUCKY 34, NO. 18 TENNESSEE 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and Kentucky shut out Tennessee in the second half.

It was Kentucky’s first victory in Neyland Stadium since 1984, the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 56-0 in 1893 and their most lopsided victory in the series since 1935.

After getting six interceptions and allowing only a safety against Mississippi State last week, Kentucky (2-2) picked off three passes against the Vols (2-2).

Joseph’s 41-yard touchdown and Davis’ 85-yard return — both off interceptions thrown by Jarrett Guarantano — helped put Kentucky up 17-0 in the second quarter.

With about 5 minutes left in the third quarter and trailing by 20, Tennessee went three-and-out for a second consecutive possession and was showered with boos from the sparse crowd of 22,519.

NO. 13 MIAMI 31, PITTSBURGH 19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw four touchdown passes to help Miami beat Pittsburgh.

Will Mallory caught two of King’s scoring passes and the Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a 42-17 loss at top-ranked Clemson last week.

The Panthers (3-3, 2-3) lost their third straight and were without senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. He suffered an ankle injury against Boston College last week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.