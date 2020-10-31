ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » College Football » Smith throws 5 TD…

Smith throws 5 TD passes in Central Arkansas’ 52-10 victory

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw five touchdown passes and Central Arkansas rolled over Missouri Western 52-10 on Saturday.

Smith finished 17 of 23 for 283 yards passing before giving way early in the third quarter.

After punting on their first possession, the Bears (4-4) had five touchdowns and a field goal to end the first half ahead 38-7 lead. They opened up the second half by scoring on Smith’s fifth TD pass, a 4-yarder to Austin Eldridge.

Tyler Hudson and Lujan Winningham caught two TD passes each. Hudson led the receivers with 137 yards, including a 71-yard score.

Four of Smith’s touchdown passes went for 21 yards or more. Marshun Douglas ran for 99 yards on nine carries, including a 67-yard TD. The Bears outgained the Griffons 539-198.

The defense was highlighted by Logan Jessup’s 26-yard fumble recovery for a score.

The Griffons were playing in their season opener of a four-game fall schedule. They are just one of eight Division II teams playing this fall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up