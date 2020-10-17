Saturday’s best

STARS —Brady White, Memphis, threw for 486 yards his sixth TD pass with just over a minute remaining completed a…

STARS

—Brady White, Memphis, threw for 486 yards his sixth TD pass with just over a minute remaining completed a school-record 21-point comeback and the Tigers beat UCF 50-49 to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Bulls.

—Dillon Gabriel, UCF, threw for 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing and five TDs in a 50-49 loss to Memphis.

—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, brushed off his first interception this season to pass for a career-high 404 yards and five TDs as the No. 1 Tigers overwhelmed Georgia Tech 73-7.

—Nelson Smith, Navy, ran for a career-high 157 yards and two TDs to help the Midshipmen beat East Carolina 27-23.

—D’Eriq King, Miami, threw four touchdowns, including two to Will Mallory, to lead the 13th-ranked Hurricanes to a 31-19 win over Pittsburgh.

— Anthony Russo, Temple, threw for four TDs as the Owls beat South Florida 39-37.

— DeWayne McBride, UBA, had a 71-yard touchdown run and finished with 133 yards in a 37-14 victory over Western Kentucky.

___

RECORD NIGHT

Memphis had a school-record 21-point comeback to beat UCF. It wasn’t the only record broken on a night filled with offense.

Brady White threw for 486 yards and his sixth touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining helped the Tigers beat UCF 50-49 to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Bulls.

UCF outgained Memphis 798-703 for 1,501 yards offense combined, eclipsing the American Athletic Conference record of 1,479 set by the same teams in a 2017 game.

White completed 34 of 50 passes. UCF’s Dillon Gabriel threw for 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing with five scores.

The Bulls drove to Memphis’ 22e for a chance to win, but Daniel Obarski pulled a 40-yard field-goal attempt left with 19 seconds remaining.

The Tigers’ comeback surpassed the school record of 17 points against Houston in 2017.

___

NUMBERS

36_Years since Kentucky won at Tennessee before beating the No. 18 Volunteers 34-7.

367_Consecutive passes by top-ranked Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence before Georgia Tech’s Zamari picked him off in the first quarter of the Tigers’ 73-7 win.

___

Compiled by AP Sports Writer John Marshall in Phoenix.

___

