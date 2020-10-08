No. 5 Notre Dame looks to hand Florida State 1-3 start

Florida State (1-2, 0-2 ACC) at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC). Line: Notre…

Florida State (1-2, 0-2 ACC) at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC).

Line: Notre Dame by 20 1/2.

Series record: Florida State leads 6-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For the Irish, potentially everything. Their intention of reaching the College Football Playoff likely would not survive a loss to Florida State. The Seminoles have a chance to register an early stunner under new coach Mike Norvell. A loss, however, sends FSU to just its second 1-3 start in 44 years, the other coming in 2017.

KEY MATCHUP

ND’s offensive line vs. FSU’s defensive line. The Irish boast three Outland Trophy watch-list members in tackle Liam Eichenberg, guard Aaron Banks and center Jarrett Patterson, plus two-year captain Robert Hainsey at tackle. The Seminoles are anchored by Marvin Wilson, ranked No. 3 by ESPN among draft-eligible defensive tackles last spring before deciding to return to school, and end Janarius Robinson, who recorded four tackles for loss in one half last year against No. 2 Clemson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: CB Asante Samuel. The preseason All-ACC selection leads the nation with three interceptions. He’s notched at least one takeaway in every game and is already the first Seminole since Nate Andrews in 2014 with at least three picks and a fumble recovery in a season.

Notre Dame: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The projected first-round NFL draft pick leads the team with 10 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, to go with a forced fumble. He paced ND a year ago at 13.5 tackles for loss to accompany two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams were not originally slated to meet this season as their matchup is a product of revised schedules due to the pandemic. They face off again in a 2021 opener on Sunday, Sept. 5. … The last meeting was Notre Dame’s 42-13 home win over the Seminoles in 2018, easily ND’s most lopsided victory of the series. Brandon Wimbush got the start in place of an injured Ian Book that game as the Irish improved to 10-0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.