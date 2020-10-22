No. 25 Coastal Carolina plays 1st as ranked team vs. Eagles

Georgia Southern (3-1, 1-1 Sun Belt) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at noon ET (ESPNU). Line: Coastal…

Georgia Southern (3-1, 1-1 Sun Belt) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at noon ET (ESPNU).

Line: Coastal Carolina by 5.

Series record: Georgia Southern leads 5-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Coastal Carolina’s time in the Top 25. The Chanticleers entered the national rankings for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision. They’ll drop out quickly unless they keep their winning streak alive against Georgia Southern. The Eagles are looking for their third straight victory after wins against Louisiana-Monroe and UMass.

KEY MATCHUP

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall vs. Georgia Southern’s defense. McCall is a freshman who’s making his mark, leading the Sun Belt pass efficiency and second in conference total offense. The Eagles lead the league in fewest points allowed at 19, less than half the more than 40 the Chanticleers have scored per game this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: QB Shai Werts is a senior with 2,660 yards rushing, the most of any current quarterback in the FBS. Werts is two TD passes away from tying all-time school leader Tracy Ham’s mark of 33 scoring throws.

Coastal Carolina: RB CJ Marable became just the fourth Coastal Carolina runner to post a season with 1,000-or-more yards. He’s leading the backfield again this year with 263 yards rushing and four TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Coastal Carolina made the Top 25 for the first time since leaving the Football Championship Subdivision for the FBS. … The Chants got into the national rankings after defeating then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette 30-27. That was the team’s first ever victory over a ranked opponent in their short FBS history. …. Georgia Southern has won 10 straight games in October over the past three seasons. … Coastal Carolina is a perfect 18-for-18 in red-zone scoring this season, their 100% mark tied for best in the FBS with eight other schools. … Georgia Southern has had a 100-yard rusher in each of its first four games this season. … Coastal Carolina’s nickname is the Chanticleers, which comes from Geoffrey Chaucer’s work, “The Canterbury Tales.”

