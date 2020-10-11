CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
No. 2 Alabama beats Ole Miss 63-48 in record SEC outburst

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 12:02 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Mississippi and former Crimson Tide assistant Lane Kiffin 63-48 on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.

Matt Corral passed for 365 yards for Ole Miss (1-2) and the Rebels put up 647 yards on the Tide. The teams combined for an SEC-record 1,370 yards.

Alabama and Ole Miss traded touchdowns for much of the night, but with the Tide (3-0) leading 49-42 the Rebels misfired in Alabama territory and had to settle for a field goal. That was as good as a stop in this game. Receiver DeVonta Smith went 14 yards for a touchdown run to make it 56-45 with 3:16 left.

After another Ole Miss field goal, Alabama recovered an onside kick and Harris busted a 39-yard touchdown run moments later to seal it.

