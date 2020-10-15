No. 14 BYU looks to improve to 5-0 in visit to Houston

No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), Friday at 9:30 ET (ESPN). Line: BYU by 5. Series record: BYU leads…

Line: BYU by 5.

Series record: BYU leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU is looking to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2008, with one of the last chances to pick up a statement win as the team has games against Texas State, Western Kentucky, Boise State, North Alabama and San Diego State remaining. Houston is looking for its first win against a Top 25 opponent since 2017 when it defeated No. 17 South Florida and is seeking its first win against a ranked non-conference opponent at home since it defeated No. 3 Louisville in 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU QB Zach Wilson vs. Houston’s secondary. Wilson leads the nation in completion percentage at 81.2%. Wilson has rushed for six touchdowns this season, the most by a quarterback. The junior has thrown for 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. But he’s facing an improved Houston secondary, which limited Tulane to 141 yards on 11-of-25 passing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: WR Gunner Romney had three straight 100-yard receiving games snapped last week with 80 yards against UTSA. The junior has caught 20 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Houston: WR Marquez Stevenson can do it in the receiving game and on special teams. The 6-foot senior caught five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown against Tulane, and he added a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Green Wave.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU has only allowed two sacks this season, which is tied for seventh nationally. … BYU has 13 sacks on defense, which is tied for sixth in the country. … Houston QB Clayton Tune picked up his third career 300-yard passing game against Tulane, finishing with 319 yards and two touchdowns. … BYU is ranked fifth nationally in total offense with 556.8 yards per game. … Houston went 0-6 against Top 25 opponents last season.

