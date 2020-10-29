No. 13 Michigan tries for 3rd straight win over Michigan St

Michigan State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0, 1-0), Saturday at noon ET (FOX). Line: Michigan by…

Michigan State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0, 1-0), Saturday at noon ET (FOX).

Line: Michigan by 24 1/2.

Series record: Michigan leads 71-36-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan can win three in a row in this series for the first time since a run of six straight victories from 2002-07. The Spartans try to bounce back from a seven-turnover mess in a season-opening loss to Rutgers last weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan State’s defensive front vs. Michigan’s running game. The Wolverines were very impressive on offense in a 49-24 win over Minnesota, in part because they ran the ball with ease. If this week’s game is closer than expected, it probably means the Spartans were able to slow down Michigan’s running game and make QB Joe Milton a little less comfortable.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan State: WR Jayden Reed. The Western Michigan transfer had an eventful game in his Michigan State debut: 11 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, plus two fumbles. The Spartans clearly want the ball in his hands, so he’ll need to hold onto it.

Michigan: LB Michael Barrett. He made his first career start against Minnesota, finishing with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was named Michigan’s player of the game for both defense and special teams.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mel Tucker will try to become just the second Michigan State coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans. Nick Saban did it in 1995. … The team with more yards rushing has won 45 of the past 50 games in the series. … Michigan is 26-10 against Michigan State when the Wolverines enter the game ranked in the AP poll and Michigan State does not. … Michigan won last season’s meeting 44-10, its most lopsided victory in the series since 2002.

