Jacksonville State gets 1st FCS victory over FBS this season

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 10:41 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Alen Karajic made his fourth field goal with 2:40 remaining and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 19-10 on Friday night for the first FCS victory over an FBS team this season.

Jacksonville State (3-1), of the Ohio Valley Conference, got its first win against an FBS school since topping Georgia State in 2013 and Mississippi in ’10.

JSU outrushed FIU 285-72 despite Zerrick Cooper leaving the game with an injury after one carry. Josh Samuel carried it 25 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Uriah West added 24 carries for 116 yards. Karajic made his first three field goals before getting his fourth attempt blocked, snapping a string of seven makes.

JSU coach John Grass returned, in the Gamecocks’ season finale, after missing last week’s win over North Alabama due to testing positive for COVID-19.

FIU (0-3), of Conference USA, was held to 156 total yards and six first downs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

