Iowa St., Oklahoma St. put unbeaten Big 12 records on line

No. 17 Iowa State (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0, 2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 32-19-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State has a legitimate shot at a College Football Playoff berth, but the Cowboys might be knocked out of the picture with a loss. Iowa State has improved significantly under fifth-year coach Matt Campbell, but the Cyclones haven’t reached a Big 12 championship game. Iowa State would greatly improve its chances of reaching the title game with a victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy vs. Oklahoma State pass rush. Purdy is mobile and throws well on the run. The Cowboys will have to pressure him, then contain him and make plays when the opportunity is presented. He hasn’t had a breakout game this season, but this is an ideal stage for a guy building his resume for NFL scouts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season and ranks second nationally with 132.8 yards rushing per game. He doesn’t get as much press as Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, so this is his chance to leap into the spotlight.

Oklahoma State: Hubbard. He’s been steady this season and ranks 11th nationally in yards rushing per game, but he hasn’t had the blockbuster game like the performances last year that helped him finish eighth in the Heisman balloting.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State ranks second nationally in scoring defense, first in fewest yards allowed per play and sixth in total defense. … Purdy hasn’t thrown an interception in three conference games. … Iowa State has never opened a season with four conference wins. … Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is healthy after injuring his right ankle in the season opener against Tulsa.

