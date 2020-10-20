Gasparilla Bowl college football game gets new title sponsor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Gasparilla Bowl has a new title sponsor. The annual college football game scheduled to be…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Gasparilla Bowl has a new title sponsor.

The annual college football game scheduled to be played this season in Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

A date has not been announced.

The game, once known as the St. Petersburg Bowl and played in the home stadium of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, has undergone several name changes since inception in 2008. It has conference ties with the ACC, AAC, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12 and SEC, in addition to Army and BYU.

