Free helps Troy jump out early, beats Arkansas State 38-10

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 6:33 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jacob Free accounted for three first-half touchdowns, leading Troy to a 38-10 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Free was 33-of-45 passing for a career-best 419 yards. He threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Luke Whittemore and a 34-yard score to Reggie Todd in the first quarter. Free’s 6-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining in the second stretched the Trojans’ lead to 24-3.

Darrell Starling scored on a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Troy (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Kimani Vidal had an 8-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 with 26 seconds to play.

Layne Hatcher tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jonathan Adams Jr., capping a five-play, 90-yard drive in the third quarter for Arkansas State (3-4, 1-3).

Attendance was 6,757 at 30,382-seat Centennial Bank Stadium.

