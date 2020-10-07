Delta postpones No. 23 La. Lafayette-Coastal Carolina game

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The threat of severe weekend weather from Hurricane Delta has led to the postponement of No.…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The threat of severe weekend weather from Hurricane Delta has led to the postponement of No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette’s game against visiting Coastal Carolina from Saturday to the night of Oct. 14.

The move gives the unbeaten Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) and opportunity to showcase their program in what is now slated to be a nationally televised Wednesday night game on ESPN.

The schools also have made a contingency plan to move the game to Conway, South Carolina, if the Lafayette area is too damaged after the storm passes to comfortably host the game.

University officials say a decision on whether to move the game will be made after this weekend, when the effects of the storm are better understood.

This marks the second time the game between ULL and the Chanticleers (3-0, 1-0) has been rescheduled. It initially had been moved up from Oct. 17 to Oct. 10 after the Cajuns’ game at Appalachian State scheduled for Wednesday (Oct. 7) was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with the Mountaineers.

