CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
Home » College Football » College football's Lott Trophy…

College football’s Lott Trophy to be awarded in February

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 1:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the nation’s top defensive player for both his performance and character, will have six finalists instead of the usual four and will be presented in February.

The finalists will include one each from the Power 5 conferences and one at-large finalist from the other Division I conferences. Three semifinalists from each league will be chosen on Nov. 18 and one finalist from each conference will be named on Jan. 7.

The award, sponsored by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, is usually given in December. It will be presented on Feb. 21 in Newport Beach, California. The changes were the result of the coronavirus.

The winner receives $25,000 for the general scholarship fund of his school.

Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott presents the IMPACT award, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

Auburn’s Derrick Brown won last year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up