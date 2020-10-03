Clemson players sport social justice messages on uniforms

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Several Clemson players wore social justice messages on their jerseys in playing Virginia on Saturday night…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Several Clemson players wore social justice messages on their jerseys in playing Virginia on Saturday night — a few days after Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said he was not in favor of messages of any kind on uniforms.

During warmups, receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Lyn-J Dixon had the word “Equality” where their names would be. Tailback Travis Etienne had the the word “Peace” in place of his name.

Other players had “Love,” “Together,” “Unity,” and “Enough,” on their jerseys during warmups.

The top-ranked Tigers are facing Virginia in a rematch of last year’s ACC championship contest Saturday night.

Swinney said his objection to messages on uniforms was not because he didn’t approve of players expressing their views on social justice, but due to him being a traditionalist when it came to college football uniforms.

The Tigers have shined the spotlight on social justice issues several times this season. Players debuted several helmet stickers with phrases “Equality,” “Love,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Put a Stop to Racism” in Clemson’s opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

At home a week later, the team stood with arms locked along their sideline after the first quarter in support of social justice. The Clemson field had the words “Unity” and “Equality” on each sideline.

