Clemson linebacker James Skalski sidelined with groin injury

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 7:36 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Coach Dabo Swinney said one of Clemson’s leading defensive players, linebacker James Skalski, will miss several games with a groin injury.

Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery. The coach is unsure how long Skalski will be out.

Skalski missed last week’s 47-21 victory over Syracuse. Swinney said Skalski had an MRI that revealed the injury.

The fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia, was Clemson’s second-leading tackler with 105 stops in 2019, his first as a starter. He was second this season, too, before sitting out against the Orange.

Swinney said Jake Venables, the older of defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ two sons on the Tigers, would start in Skalski’s place.

This story has been corrected to reflect injury to groin

