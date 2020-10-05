Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the team begins its preseason practices.

The school said in a statement that the 56-year-old Sumlin received back-to-back positive tests and has entered self-isolation. The school said Sumlin has not experienced any symptoms and that the positive test result was not related to any team activities.

“My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months,” Sumlin said in a statement. “My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

“I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season.”

Sumlin is among a handful of FBS coaches who have contracted COVID-19 over the past few months, including Florida State’s Mike Norvell.

Arizona begins its six-game schedule on Nov. 7 at Utah. The school still plans to start preseason practice Friday.

