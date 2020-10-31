ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » College Football » AAC acknowledges replay mistake…

AAC acknowledges replay mistake in East Carolina-Tulsa game

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to the the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive.

Tulsa scored the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left Friday in what turned out to be a 34-30 victory against the Pirates at home. But it came after an apparent fumble by a Tulsa ball carrier and recovery by ECU with 1:52 left in the game.

The ruling on the field was a turnover, but replay officials determined the runner had regained control of the ball before he was down, and when it came loose the play should have been over.

The American said it reviewed the game and found the runner did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed.

The American said it communicated its findings to East Carolina and Tulsa, but it gave no word on whether the replay officials would face a penalty.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up