2020 SEC Football Schedule The Associated Press

Saturday, Sept. 26 Alabama at Missouri Georgia at Arkansas Kentucky at Auburn Mississippi State at LSU Florida at Mississippi Tennessee at South Carolina Vanderbilt at Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 3 Texas A&M at Alabama Arkansas at Mississippi State Auburn at Georgia South Carolina at Florida Mississippi at Kentucky LSU at Vanderbilt Missouri at Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 10 Alabama at Mississippi Arkansas at Auburn Florida at Texas A&M Tennessee at Georgia Mississippi State at Kentucky Missouri at LSU South Carolina at Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 17 Georgia at Alabama Mississippi at Arkansas Auburn at South Carolina Kentucky at Tennessee Texas A&M at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 24 Alabama at Tennessee Auburn at Mississippi Kentucky at Missouri South Carolina at LSU Saturday, Oct. 31 Mississippi State at Alabama Arkansas at Texas A&M LSU at Auburn Georgia at Kentucky Missouri at Florida Mississippi at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 7 Tennessee at Arkansas Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Fla. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Texas A&M at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 14 Alabama at LSU Arkansas at Florida Auburn at Mississippi State Georgia at Missouri Vanderbilt at Kentucky South Carolina at Mississippi Texas A&M at Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 21 Kentucky at Alabama LSU at Arkansas Tennessee at Auburn Florida at Vanderbilt Mississippi State at Georgia Mississippi at Texas A&M Missouri at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 28 Auburn at Alabama Arkansas at Missouri Kentucky at Florida Georgia at South Carolina LSU at Texas A&M Mississippi State at Mississippi Tennessee at Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 5 Alabama at Arkansas Texas A&M at Auburn Florida at Tennessee Vanderbilt at Georgia South Carolina at Kentucky Mississippi at LSU Missouri at Mississippi State Saturday, Dec. 12 Vanderbilt at Missouri LSU at Florida Saturday, Dec. 19 SEC Championship game Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.