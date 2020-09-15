UAB QB Tyler Johnston out indefinitely with shoulder injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III is out indefinitely with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Blazers…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III is out indefinitely with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Blazers coach Bill Clark announced the junior’s injury on Tuesday.

Backup Bryson Lucero has played in both games, completing 11 of 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Johnston has started 13 games in his career.

He has thrown for 293 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the first two games against Central Arkansas and Miami.

UAB is off this weekend and visits South Alabama on Thursday, Sept. 24.

“Tyler is one of the best competitors I have ever coached and I know he will take his rehab very seriously to give himself a chance to play again this season,” Clark said.

