The Latest: Georgia Tech-Syracuse delayed for virus tests

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed Saturday to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.
Syracuse officials said Saturday players were being retested.
This is home opener for the Orange (0-2, 0-2 ACC) in the refurbished Dome. Georgia Tech entered the game at 1-1, 1-0 in the ACC.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.