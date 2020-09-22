TCU names ex transfer Downing starting QB vs Iowa State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former transfer Matthew Downing has been named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener, though…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former transfer Matthew Downing has been named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener, though last year’s starter has also been cleared to play.

Downing redshirted last season at TCU after limited snaps in four games as a walk-on freshman at Georgia in 2018. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday that Downing will start Saturday’s home game against Iowa State (0-1).

Max Duggan started TCU’s final 10 games as a freshman last season. But he was sidelined much of training camp this summer after a previously undetected lifelong heart condition was revealed during enhanced testing protocols because of COVID-19.

Duggan, who has been back at practice for about two weeks, also played in the first two games last season that were started by graduate transfer Alex Delton.

When asked if there could be a similar situation with Downing and Duggan sharing reps this season, Patterson responded, “I don’t have a plan on that yet. It’s just Tuesday.”

TCU didn’t play its scheduled opener Sept. 11 against SMU after the Horned Frogs had a cluster of players and team support staff test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Duggan threw for 2,077 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year, when he also rushed for 555 yards and six more scores. Downing completed 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards in his four games at Georgia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.