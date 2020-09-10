CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes | Latest coronavirus test results
Stanford LT Walker Little to opt out to prepare for draft

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 5:43 PM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford left tackle Walker Little will start preparing for the 2021 draft instead of playing a possible senior season.

Little said Thursday that the uncertainty surrounding the season led to his decision to opt out. The Pac-12 has postponed the football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is looking at the possibility of playing either later in the fall or during the winter.

Little was projected as one of the top tackles in college last season before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

He is scheduled to graduate in December.

