No. 3 Oklahoma seeks payback against Kansas State

Kansas State (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) at No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0), Saturday at noon ET (FOX). Line: Oklahoma by…

Kansas State (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) at No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0), Saturday at noon ET (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma by 28.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 76-20-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma nearly had its College Football Playoff hopes derailed with an upset loss to Kansas State last year. A loss this year would again put the Sooners on the edge of elimination. Kansas State is at risk of a tailspin after opening the season with a loss to Arkansas State. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman who is getting some early Heisman Trophy buzz, can build on a strong performance against Missouri State.

KEY MATCHUP

Rattler vs. Kansas State’s defensive line. Rattler looked dynamic against Missouri State, but he wasn’t pressured. Kansas State has a solid defensive front, led by defensive end Wyatt Hubert, a preseason All-Big 12 selection. Hubert led the Wildcats last season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn. He led the Wildcats with 47 yards rushing and caught a pass for 24 yards against Arkansas State. He became the ﬁrst true freshman in school history to score a touchdown in a season opener. The 5-foot-5, 168-pounder plays behind Harry Trotter, but it appears Kansas State is committed to working him into the offense.

Oklahoma: WR Charleston Rambo. He caught two touchdown passes from Rattler in the opener and nearly pulled in a third. Kansas State surrendered 330 yards passing against Arkansas State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State ended Oklahoma’s 22-game road winning streak last season. … Oklahoma leads the nation in total defense and scoring defense. … Rattler leads the nation in passing efficiency. … Oklahoma freshman running back Seth McGowan had 98 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in his debut. … Kansas State nickelback Will Jones blocked a punt and intercepted a pass against Arkansas State in his first career start.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.