No. 15 Oklahoma State opens Big 12 slate vs. West Virginia

West Virginia (1-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma State by 7.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 7-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State entered the season with high hopes but nearly slipped in its opener against Tulsa and took a dive in the AP poll. The Cowboys can’t afford another shaky performance if they want to be viewed as elite. West Virginia was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12, so a road win against Oklahoma State would be significant for the program.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard vs. West Virginia’s defense. Hubbard ran for 93 yards and a touchdown last Saturday against Tulsa, but he didn’t rip off the kind of long runs he’s become known for. West Virginia will need to keep him from getting loose in the running and passing games. In last year’s game against the Mountaineers, Hubbard ran for 106 yards on 26 carries and had seven receptions for 88 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: RB Leddie Brown. He rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. His 12.3 yards per carry leads the nation.

Oklahoma State: WR Tylan Wallace. He had four catches for 94 yards last week against Tulsa in his first game since going down with an ACL injury last season. He was dynamic when the Cowboys threw in his direction, drawing penalties and making highlight-reel catches.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was injured early against Tulsa, and the Cowboys haven’t made it clear who will start. Freshman Shane Illingworth, junior college transfer Ethan Bullock or both would step in if Sanders can’t play. … Running back Thurman Thomas will become the first inductee into the Oklahoma State football Ring of Honor on Saturday. … West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 307 yards against Oklahoma State last season in his second start after transferring from Bowling Green.

