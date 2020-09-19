No. 11 Oklahoma State QB Sanders exits game with injury

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — No. 11 Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left Saturday’s game against Tulsa late in the opening…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — No. 11 Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left Saturday’s game against Tulsa late in the opening quarter with an apparent right ankle injury.

Sanders appeared to get hurt on a short rush in which he gained a first down midway through the first quarter. He limped off the field after that drive ended in a 27-yard field goal by Alex Hale, but he came back for one more play, which ended in a fumble that Tulsa recovered.

Backup Ethan Bullock, a junior college transfer from the City College of San Francisco, replaced Sanders and was sacked on 3rd-and-9 on the next possession.

It is unclear whether Sanders, who completed 2 of 3 passes for 27 yards, will return.

Sanders threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, last season, while rushing for 628 yards (ranking second on the team) and two TDs. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

