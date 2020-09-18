McCall, Coastal Carolina beat Campbell for 2-0 start

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start and Coastal…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start and Coastal Carolina beat Campbell 43-21 on Friday night.

C.J. Marable and Shermari Jones each had short touchdown runs in the first quarter and Jaivon Heiligh added a 21-yard touchdown grab in the second to give CCU a 21-3 lead. Reese White made it 28-9 in the third with another short TD run.

Marable finished with 53 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (2-0), which beat Kansas 38-23 last week. Marable entered needing 83 yards to reach 3,000 career rushing yards. The Chanticleers aren’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 3.

C.J. Freeman ran for 81 yards and one touchdown for Campbell (0-2), which has a four-game schedule before the Big South Conference plans to start in the spring.

Brooks Stadium, which holds 20,000, had a limited capacity of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chanticleers are 14-4 in home openers, including a 30-23 loss to Eastern Michigan last season.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.