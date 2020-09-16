RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » College Football » DE Tyree Wilson eligible…

DE Tyree Wilson eligible at Texas Tech after NCAA waiver

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 8:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sophomore defensive end Tyree Wilson has been granted an NCAA waiver that makes the former Texas A&M transfer immediately eligible to play for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech announced the waiver Wednesday, four days after its season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Wilson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at the Big 12 school.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Wilson played 12 games as a redshirt freshman for Texas A&M last season, when he had 12 tackles. He entered the transfer portal last spring, and got to Lubbock midway through preseason camp last month.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up