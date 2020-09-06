CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum declares for 2021 NFL draft

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 9:20 PM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California cornerback Camryn Bynum will skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Bynum had originally planned to play this fall as a fifth-year senior for Cal before the season postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bynum then announced on Sunday his plan to enter the draft rather than play if the Golden Bears end up having a season.

Bynum is the first Cal player to declare for the draft with collegiate eligibility remaining since receiver Chad Hansen in 2017.

Bynum is on schedule to graduate in December.

