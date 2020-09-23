CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
BC receiver Kobay White out for season with ACL

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 12:34 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College receiver Kobay White will miss the entire season after having surgery on his ACL.

White was the team’s leading receiver last season, with 29 catches and five touchdowns. He did not play in the Eagles’ season-opener against Duke on Saturday.

“We’ll miss him,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday. “Not only a great player, a great leader. But he’ll be back.”

BC (1-0) plays Texas State (1-2) on Saturday.

