AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 7:15 PM

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a fall season, though the start date was unclear. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

