Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 20, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (44)
|2-0
|1196
|1
|2. Alabama (1)
|0-0
|1119
|2
|T3. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1019
|3
|T3. Georgia
|0-0
|1019
|4
|5. Louisiana State (1)
|0-0
|962
|5
|6. Florida
|0-0
|899
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|2-0
|896
|7
|8. Auburn
|0-0
|766
|9
|9. Texas
|1-0
|764
|8
|10. Ohio State (2)
|0-0
|741
|NR
|11. Texas A&M
|0-0
|651
|10
|12. North Carolina
|1-0
|563
|11
|13. Penn State
|0-0
|536
|NR
|14. Miami
|2-0
|500
|18
|15. Central Florida
|1-0
|497
|13
|16. Cincinnati
|1-0
|416
|14
|17. Wisconsin
|0-0
|411
|NR
|18. Oklahoma State
|1-0
|315
|12
|19. Michigan
|0-0
|287
|NR
|20. Memphis
|1-0
|269
|15
|21. Tennessee
|0-0
|266
|17
|22. Minnesota
|0-0
|178
|NR
|23. Brigham Young
|1-0
|177
|22
|24. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|167
|19
|25. UL Lafayette
|2-0
|158
|21
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.
