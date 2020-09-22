CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

September 22, 2020, 2:44 PM

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 20, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (44) 2-0 1196 1
2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1119 2
T3. Oklahoma 1-0 1019 3
T3. Georgia 0-0 1019 4
5. Louisiana State (1) 0-0 962 5
6. Florida 0-0 899 6
7. Notre Dame 2-0 896 7
8. Auburn 0-0 766 9
9. Texas 1-0 764 8
10. Ohio State (2) 0-0 741 NR
11. Texas A&M 0-0 651 10
12. North Carolina 1-0 563 11
13. Penn State 0-0 536 NR
14. Miami 2-0 500 18
15. Central Florida 1-0 497 13
16. Cincinnati 1-0 416 14
17. Wisconsin 0-0 411 NR
18. Oklahoma State 1-0 315 12
19. Michigan 0-0 287 NR
20. Memphis 1-0 269 15
21. Tennessee 0-0 266 17
22. Minnesota 0-0 178 NR
23. Brigham Young 1-0 177 22
24. Virginia Tech 0-0 167 19
25. UL Lafayette 2-0 158 21

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

