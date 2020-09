All times EDT Thursday, Sept. 3 Cent. Arkansas at UAB, 8 p.m. South Alabama at Southern Miss., 9 p.m. Saturday,…

All times EDT Thursday, Sept. 3

Cent. Arkansas at UAB, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Army, 1:30 p.m.

SMU at Texas State, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

BYU at Navy, 8 p.m.

