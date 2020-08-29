The Latest: NC State clears football, other sports to resume

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ North Carolina State has cleared…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

North Carolina State has cleared football and other programs to resume athletic activities after a cluster of coronavirus cases among Wolfpack athletes.

In a statement Saturday, athletics director Boo Corrigan says the football program is set to resume activities Monday.

The school had paused all athletics activities earlier this week, then announced Friday that 12 programs were cleared to resume workouts. But football and several other programs remained on hold, including men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s track and field.

The athletics department lifted that remaining hold Saturday.

Because of the spike in cases, he school had to postpone its Sept. 12 football game against Virginia Tech by two weeks.

___

