South Carolina RB Lloyd out for year with knee injury

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 12:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has lost one of its most anticipated offensive newcomers for the season after tailback MarShawn Lloyd tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at practice.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said it was a non-contact injury during workouts Wednesday.

“He just planted his foot and tore his ACL,” Muschamp said.

Lloyd is a 5-foot-9, 210 pound running back from Wilmington, Delaware. He was considered the country’s fourth-best tailback prospect by Rivals and the fifth best by 247 Sports.

Lloyd had enrolled in the spring and was expected to play a big role in the backfield, where last year’s leading rushers in Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle were both seniors last season.

There is no date set for Lloyd’s surgery.

