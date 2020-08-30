CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 5:29 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said.

They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.

Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

A message sent to a team representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

