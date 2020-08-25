CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Worry about pandemic pods | Va.'s utility shut-off moratorium | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
Pitt to host Austin Peay in 2020 season opener Sept. 12

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 4:34 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh will host Austin Peay in the 2020 season opener at Heinz Field on Sept. 12.

The Panthers announced the game on Tuesday. Austin Peay replaces Miami (Ohio) on Pitt’s schedule after the Mid-American Conference announced earlier this month it would postpone fall athletics.

The game will be the first-ever between the Governors — a member of the Football Championship Subdivision — and the Panthers. Austin Peay reached the FCS quarterfinals last fall.

The game also completes Pitt’s revised 2020 schedule. The Atlantic Coast Conference scuttled the original schedule after the Big Ten and Pac 12 both opted to postpone their fall seasons.

The Panthers will play 10 ACC opponents. Austin Peay will serve as Pitt’s lone non-conference game.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

