More than 3,000 football games are off in NCAA’s 3 divisions The Associated Press

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Monday, according to Associated Press research. Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 1,171(asterisk) Bowl Subdivision TOTAL: 496. FBS vs. FBS: 395. FBS vs. FCS: 101. Championship Subdivision TOTAL: 776(asterisk). FCS vs. FCS: 675. FBS vs. FCS: 101. Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 858(asterisk). Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,085(asterisk). (asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.