More than 3,000 football games are off in NCAA’s 3 divisions

The Associated Press

August 17, 2020, 5:45 PM

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Monday, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 1,171(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision

TOTAL: 496.

FBS vs. FBS: 395.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Championship Subdivision

TOTAL: 776(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 675.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 858(asterisk).

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,085(asterisk).

(asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

