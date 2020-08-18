CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return | Testing change in Montgomery Co. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Michigan junior OT Jalen…

Michigan junior OT Jalen Mayfield leaves to enter NFL draft

The Associated Press

August 18, 2020, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is entering the NFL draft.

The junior announced his plans Tuesday night on Twitter.

“These last few weeks have been filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make,” Mayfield wrote in his post.

Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Mayfield was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He played in three games at left tackle in 2018 as a freshman.

The NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up