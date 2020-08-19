CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Clemson to play FCS…

Clemson to play FCS opponent Citadel in Tigers’ home opener

The Associated Press

August 19, 2020, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will start its home season against Citadel on Sept. 19, filling the lone nonconference spot on its COVID-19 revamped schedule.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to face Citadel on Nov. 14 before the global pandemic affected the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

The ACC adopted a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent. Clemson was set to face Akron, Notre Dame and state rival South Carolina along with Citadel as its non-conference foes on its old 12-game schedule.

It will still face Notre Dame on Nov. 7 because the Irish will compete in the ACC this season.

Citadel is part of the Division I Southern Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Its league has chosen to hold off conference play until the spring, but has left it up to its members if they want to play nonconference games.

The Bulldogs’ contract calls for them to receive $450,000 from Clemson.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up