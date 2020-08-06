Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (38)
|14-1
|1589
|2
|2. Ohio State (17)
|13-1
|1555
|3
|3. Alabama (4)
|11-2
|1495
|8
|4. Georgia
|12-2
|1345
|4
|5. LSU (6)
|15-0
|1330
|1
|6. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1315
|6
|7. Penn State
|11-2
|1199
|9
|8. Florida
|11-2
|1176
|7
|9. Oregon
|12-2
|1164
|5
|10. Notre Dame
|11-2
|1012
|11
|11. Auburn
|9-4
|898
|14
|12. Wisconsin
|10-4
|887
|13
|13. Texas A&M
|8-5
|807
|NR
|14. Texas
|8-5
|703
|NR
|15. Michigan
|9-4
|687
|19
|16. Oklahoma State
|8-5
|524
|NR
|17. Southern Cal
|8-5
|521
|NR
|18. Minnesota
|11-2
|494
|10
|19. North Carolina
|7-6
|415
|NR
|20. Utah
|11-3
|241
|16
|21. Central Florida
|10-3
|232
|24
|22. Cincinnati
|11-3
|229
|21
|23. Iowa
|10-3
|204
|15
|24. Virginia Tech
|8-5
|143
|NR
|25. Iowa State
|7-6
|135
|NR
Dropped out: No. 12 Baylor (11-3); No. 17 Memphis (12-2); No. 18 Appalachian State (13-1); No. 20 Navy (11-2); No. 22 Boise State (12-2); No. 23 Air Force (11-2); No. 25 Virginia (9-5).
Others receiving votes: Boise State (12-2) 111; Tennessee (8-5) 111; Arizona State (8-5) 88; Kentucky (8-5) 73; Memphis (12-2) 71; Baylor (11-3) 66; Washington (8-5) 65; Louisville (8-5) 62; Miami (Fla.)i (6-7) 58; Appalachian State (13-1) 31; Navy (11-2) 17; Virginia (9-5) 13; Air Force (11-2) 12; Mississippi State (6-7) 9; TCU (5-7) 7; Washington State (6-7) 6; California (8-5) 5; Tulane (7-6) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (11-3) 3; Nebraska (5-7) 3; SMU (10-3) 3; Stanford (4-8) 2; Duke (5-7) 1; Indiana (8-5) 1 Kansas State (8-5) 1; Pittsburgh (8-5) 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.