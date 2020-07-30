CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
College football cancellations or postponements

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 2:37 AM

The number of canceled or postponed games as of Wednesday night, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 457(asterisk).

FBS

TOTAL: x-134.

FBS vs. FBS: y-60.

FBS vs. FCS: y-60.

FCS

TOTAL: 383(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 314.

FBS vs. FCS: y-60.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 454(asterisk).

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,013(asterisk).

(asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.

x-Includes 14 eliminated nonconference games in ACC.

y—Does not include revisions to ACC nonconference schedule, which are TBA.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

