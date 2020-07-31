CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. meets testing milestone | Negotiations resume for relief bill | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Charges dismissed against Tennessee lineman Darel Middleton

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 11:42 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton no longer faces charges of domestic assault and public intoxication for an incident with his girlfriend in February.

Middleton faced a date in Knox County General Sessions Court in August, but the misdemeanor charges have been dismissed. His attorney Gregory P. Isaacs confirmed the dismissal first reported by Knox News on Friday.

Middleton was arrested early Feb. 29 after fighting with a friend. The arrest warrant said Middleton shoved his girlfriend twice as she tried to break up the fight, and she scraped a knee. Middleton announced later he was seeing alcohol counseling.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound senior is a junior college transfer. He started six of 13 games with 28 tackles in 2019, his first season with the Vols.

