Boise St, San Diego St favorites to win Mountain West

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Boise State and San Diego State have been picked to win their divisions in the Mountain West preseason poll.

The Broncos are the defending Mountain West champions. They received 20 of 21 first-place votes in the Mountain Division, with Wyoming garnering the other vote.

The Aztecs had 19 first-place votes on the West side. Nevada earned the other two votes.

The divisional winners are scheduled to meet in the conference’s title game on Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the champion with the highest winning percentage in conference games.

It marks the eighth season for the league’s divisional format. The Mountain Division predicted order of finish went Boise State, Wyoming, Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State and New Mexico.

The West side was San Diego State, Nevada, Hawaii, Fresno State, San Jose State and UNLV.

On Monday, the Mountain West announced a postponement of its football virtual media days, which were scheduled for July 27-29. Several Mountain West teams had scheduled strong Power-5 opponents to kick off the nonconference portion of their schedules only to see those games get canceled.

Earlier this month, league Commissioner Craig Thompson said in regard to the conference’s fall sports campaign: “We are fully engaged with our membership and advisors on a nearly daily basis exploring the myriad of potential scenarios around returning to competition.”

