BOSTON (AP) — AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports, including football, for its eight schools.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 8, 2020, 5:20 PM
BOSTON (AP) — AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports, including football, for its eight schools.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.