CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » College Football » AP Source: Ivy League…

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports, including football, for its eight schools.

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports, including football, for its eight schools.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up